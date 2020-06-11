Black Liberation & Prison Abolition

The fight for prison abolition is deeply connected to Black liberation. Black communities throughout history have been leaders in movements to abolish prisons, demand justice for prisoners and highlight transformative alternatives. In this webinar, we will hear from Black community leaders reflecting on Black liberation and activism on Turtle Island. 6:30-9 pm. Free.

Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 89542240946

Speakers include Ashanti Omowali Alston, Viviane Saleh-Hanna, Sandy Hudson, Robyn Maynard, Morgan Switzer-Rodney, and Syrus Marcus-Ware.