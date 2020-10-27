Theatre Passe Muraille presents TPM Book Club. This event will feature C. Riley Snorton’s Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity. Nov 11 at 7:30 pm. Sign up online: passemuraille.ca/book-club

The books, which have been carefully curated by our staff, are thematically in line with our productions later this season. This gives you a chance to dive into some of the themes of our upcoming productions through reading and discussing these works.

The discussion sessions will be held online and will be moderated by TPM staff.

All participants who attend a discussion will be put into a draw for a pair of tickets to the production that corresponds to the book that session.