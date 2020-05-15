Black Sheep Comedy Online with Sean Cullen

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Live stand up comedy right from the comfort of your couch with guests Che Durena, Lars Classington & Bee Bertrand, and hosts Darcia Armstrong & Cathy MacPherson. 7:30 pm. Pwyc event (suggested $5 per person or $10 per household). Reserve your ticket with the amount of your choosing and we'll send you the Zoom code before the event one hour before the show starts. 

