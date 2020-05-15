Live stand up comedy right from the comfort of your couch with guests Che Durena, Lars Classington & Bee Bertrand, and hosts Darcia Armstrong & Cathy MacPherson. 7:30 pm. Pwyc event (suggested $5 per person or $10 per household). Reserve your ticket with the amount of your choosing and we'll send you the Zoom code before the event one hour before the show starts.

eventbrite.ca/e/black-sheep-comedy-online-with-sean-cullen-guests-tickets-103881516412