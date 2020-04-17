Black Sheep Comedy with Elvira Kurt

Live stand-up comedy right from the comfort of your home with Elvira Kurt and guests Ernie Vicente, Jen Sakato & Al Val. 7:30 pm. This is a pay what you can event (suggested $5 per person or $10 per household) so simply reserve your ticket with the amount of your choosing and we'll send you the Zoom code before the event.

eventbrite.ca/e/black-sheep-comedy-online-edition-featuring-elvira-kurt-tickets-102312904652