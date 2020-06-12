Black Summers Night with Unit 2, Black Lives Matter Toronto & Tea Base

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Luminato Festival online event with Black Lives Matter Toronto and community arts spaces Unit 2 and Tea Base come together to present Black Summers Night, a dance party with DJ sets by Bliptor, Casey MQ, Myst Milano, Raven’s Vision, Sofia Fly and Syrus Marcus Ware, and performances by Dainty Smith, Ravyn Wingz, Rodney Dilverlus, Stephen Jackman, Jazz Fairy and more. Black Summer Nights is raising funds in support of BLM Toronto’s COVID-19 Black Emergency Support Fund. 9:30 pm. Free. 

