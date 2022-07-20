Black Umfolosi

Hugh’s Room Live concert. December 1 at 8 pm (doors 6:30 pm), at 3030 Dundas Street West. $30 (livestream $10).

Zimbabwe‟s greatest Ambassadors, performing music inspired by the traditional song and dance of their native Southern Africa, with a beauty and enthusiasm that is unrivalled. The group have become firm favourites around the world with people of all ages and cultures, due to their natural ability to communicate, passion and feeling in their performances.