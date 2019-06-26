BlackLife: Post-BLM And The Struggle for Freedom
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
Launch for the book by Rinaldo Walcott and Idil Abdillahi. 7-9 pm. Free.
Black Life seeks to place the activist work of Black Lives Matter Toronto in a broader context of Black Canadian activist struggles and Black struggles globally. In this work BLM's intervention into the Toronto political realm marks a dis/continuous Black Canadian activism that erupts and wanes in response to local, national and international Black protest.
