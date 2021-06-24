- News
The Musical Stage Co presents new work depicting three stories of connection that unfolded when the city was dark, and strangers banded together to find the light. July 23 to Aug 15. Confirmed seating is $49, with 50% of all tickets being offered as Pay What You Can. http://musicalstagecompany.com
Location - High Park Amphitheatre
