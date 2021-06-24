COVID-19

What to stream

Blackout

The Musical Stage Co presents new work depicting three stories of connection that unfolded when the city was dark, and strangers banded together.

Jun 24, 2021

Blackout

4 4 people viewed this event.

The Musical Stage Co presents new work depicting three stories of connection that unfolded when the city was dark, and strangers banded together to find the light. July 23 to Aug 15. Confirmed seating is $49, with 50% of all tickets being offered as Pay What You Can. http://musicalstagecompany.com

Additional Details

Location - High Park Amphitheatre

Export Description

The Musical Stage Co presents new work depicting three stories of connection that unfolded when the city was dark, and strangers banded together to find the light. July 23 to Aug 15. Confirmed seating is $49, with 50% of all tickets being offered as Pay What You Can. musicalstagecompany.com.

Date And Time
2021-07-23 to
2021-08-15

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Location Page

High Park Amphitheatre

Share With Friends