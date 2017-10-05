Blake Fitzpatrick & Vid Ingelevics
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario
The Labour Of Commemoration, a solo exhibition by Toronto artist duo Blake Fitzpatrick and Vid Ingelevics, curated by Jayne Wilkinson. The exhibition represents the culmination of more than a decade of research into the history of the post-1989 Berlin Wall. Oct 5-Nov 25, reception 7-10 pm Oct 5. Free.
Info
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art