Blast From the Past – Fringe Preview Edition

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Comedy inspired by childhood show-and-tell, Blast From the Past invites people to SHOW real items from their past and TELL us all about them. These real-life childhood memories are then reimagined into a unique and fully customized improv set. Join us this month as we preview upcoming Fringe Festival productions (all with a throwback theme to the past) 8 pm. $10.

comedybar.ca

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
