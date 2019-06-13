Blast From the Past – Fringe Preview Edition
Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Comedy inspired by childhood show-and-tell, Blast From the Past invites people to SHOW real items from their past and TELL us all about them. These real-life childhood memories are then reimagined into a unique and fully customized improv set. Join us this month as we preview upcoming Fringe Festival productions (all with a throwback theme to the past) 8 pm. $10.
