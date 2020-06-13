Blast Theory's My One Demand

Over the course of one sunset, as shadows lengthen, My One Demand takes a long winding walk through Toronto. This single-shot film follows alongside seven characters as they stride across the city, connected by unrequited love. June 13 at 1:50 pm ET. Free.

Conceived, produced and shot by artist collective Blast Theory with Luminato Festival Toronto, My One Demand was originally presented and live-streamed during the 2015 Festival.

