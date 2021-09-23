Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Blindness

Donmar Warehouse Productions present the story of the rise and, ultimately, profoundly hopeful end of an unimaginable global pandemic. Sep.

Sep 23, 2021

Blindness

5 5 people viewed this event.

Donmar Warehouse Productions present the story of the rise and, ultimately, profoundly hopeful end of an unimaginable global pandemic. Sep 24-Oct 24. $69. Princess of Wales Theatre. http://www.mirvish.com

Tuesday – Saturday: 2, 5:30 & 8:00 pm. Sunday: 2 and 5:30 pm.

Additional Details

Location Address - 300 King W

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 24th, 2021
Sun, Oct 24th, 2021 to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine