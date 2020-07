Virtual dance party hosted by Blockorama & Blackness YES and DJ Craig Dominic. Confirmed DJs include DJ Carma, DJ Zehra, DJ Blackcat / Charmed Monro, DJ nik red and more. Aug 2 from 6 pm.

Come through into the zoom to be seen dancing or watch us on our twitch. https://www.twitch.tv/blockoramatoronto/schedule

Zoom link TBC.

facebook.com/events/736954983739193