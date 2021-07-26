Blockobana: Black Pride Weekend

Blockobana 2021 is back! The yearly celebration of both Caribana and Emancipation Day caps off Black Pride Weekend beautifully.Get ready for Soca, and as much of the Black experience as we can pack into 3+ hours

We’re back online but ready for the lime!

Featuring

– DJ Carma

– DJ Blackcat

– Nik Red

– DJ Prestige

– Craig Dominic

– Salivation Army

– Pogi the DJ

and performances by:

– Sandy Duperval

– R. Flex

– Devine Darlin

– IamRebelWill

– Luna Dubois

and more

August 1 from 6 pm ET on twitch.tv/blockoramatoronto

www.facebook.com/events/767157727309203