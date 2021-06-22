Blockorama 23: Black is Love

Blackness Yes! has a 23-year history organizing Blockorama, the largest and longest-running stage at Pride Toronto’s annual festival. Blockorama has a vibrant history that celebrates local Black performers and spotlights a focus on Black Love, self-care, harm reduction, and community. Join your favourite blocko DJs, drag, ballroom and musical performers at Blockorama: Black is Love. June 27 from 6-9 pm. http://PrideToronto.com/Watch

Curated by: Blackness Yes!

Featuring: Nicolette Brown, Karim Olen Ash, Phil Atioh, DJ Nik Red, DJ Pogi, Rosie Monday, Jada Hudson, DJ Carma, Stolen Land, Jay Light

Closed Captioning will be available for this event. ASL Interpreters can be booked by contacting office@pridetoronto.com a minimum of five (5) days prior to the event. Pride Toronto thanks the TD Ready Commitment for their support in presenting ASL Interpretation for Pride 2021