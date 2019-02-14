Blood Tides

DanceWorks and Kaha:Wi Dance Theatre present a re-matriation to the house of humanity: the womb, the power of the feminine voice and body. Led by Santee Smith and an ensemble of Indigenous women, the piece highlights the retrieval of ancient women's knowing and the restoration of rites of passage, song and dance of earthworld, underworld and cosmos.

Feb 14-16 at 8 pm. $36.75-$42.25, srs $28, stu $15. danceworks.ca