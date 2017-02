by Federico García Lorca, translation by Langston Hughes (Modern Times Stage Company/Aluna Theatre). A family vendetta blows up when a bride-to-be runs away with the son of the enemy. Previews Mar 4, opens Mar 7 and runs to Mar 19, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed & Sun 2:30 pm. $18-$30, previews $15, Sun pwyc.