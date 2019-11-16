Bloodsuckers: Legends To Leeches

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Explore the intricacies, evolution and interconnected world of blood-feeding organisms, as well as the folklore, legends and pop culture they have influenced around the world and across time.  Features live animals, larger-than-life displays, immersive installations, and touchable models. Nov 16-Mar 22. $19-$33.

rom.on.ca/en/exhibitions-galleries/exhibitions/bloodsuckers-legends-to-leeches

Art
