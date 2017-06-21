Bloom Annual Summer Solstice Fundraiser
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario
pounds per square inch performance presents a company benefit featuring dancers Sylvie Bouchard, Kevin Ormsby and lbs/sq" associate artists, improv installation by Artistic Director Gerry Trentham and performance by Jessie Garon/Vazari Dance Projects & Stephen Joffe. 6 pm, followed by an after-party. $75.
Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Dance