Bloom Annual Summer Solstice Fundraiser

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario

pounds per square inch performance presents a company benefit featuring dancers Sylvie Bouchard, Kevin Ormsby and lbs/sq" associate artists, improv installation by Artistic Director Gerry Trentham and performance by Jessie Garon/Vazari Dance Projects & Stephen Joffe. 6 pm, followed by an after-party. $75.

Info

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario

Stage
Dance

