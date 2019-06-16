Bloomsday: The Kew Gardens Odyssey

The 34th Annual Toronto Bloomsday Festival, celebrating the works of James Joyce. Bloomsday is an international literary Holyday celebrating James Joyce's seminal novel Ulysses in which Leopold Bloom, a Dublin Jew, and a cityful of other colourful characters go about their lives in the city of Dublin on June 16th, 1904. Join us as we transform the Beaches into Dublin circa 1904 with Ulysses readings and musical accompaniment. 9 am-noon. Free. (Brunch at Murphy's Law follows; see website for details.)

torontobloomsday.com