NOW MagazineAll EventsBloor West Flea Market – Holiday Market

Bloor West Flea Market – Holiday Market

Bloor West Flea Market – Holiday Market

by
161 161 people viewed this event.

Browse handmade & vintage fashion, art, craft and food sellers and support local. Nov 29 from 11 am-6 pm. Free admission. COVID safety precautions in place.

www.bloorwestfleamarket.com

Additional Details

Location - Clintons Tavern

 

Date And Time

2020-11-29 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-11-29 @ 06:00 PM
 

Event Types

Market or Showcase
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Clintons Tavern

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.