Neon Dreams Cinema Club kicks off our “Spectacular ‘70s” season with Paul Schrader’s powerhouse directorial debut. Coming hot off the success of Taxi Driver, Schrader set his sights on a tale of Detroit auto-workers (Richard Pryor, Harvey Kietel, and Yaphet Kotto) who, fed up with toxic management and practices, hatch a plan to rob their union. 8 pm. $12. theroyal.to/movies/neon-dreams-cinema-club-blue-collar