Blue Collar

Google Calendar - Blue Collar - 2020-01-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Collar - 2020-01-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Collar - 2020-01-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Collar - 2020-01-29 20:00:00

Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9

Neon Dreams Cinema Club kicks off our “Spectacular ‘70s” season with Paul Schrader’s powerhouse directorial debut. Coming hot off the success of Taxi Driver, Schrader set his sights on a tale of Detroit auto-workers (Richard Pryor, Harvey Kietel, and Yaphet Kotto) who, fed up with toxic management and practices, hatch a plan to rob their union. 8 pm. $12. theroyal.to/movies/neon-dreams-cinema-club-blue-collar

Info

Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9 View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Blue Collar - 2020-01-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blue Collar - 2020-01-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blue Collar - 2020-01-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blue Collar - 2020-01-29 20:00:00