Blue Collar
Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
Neon Dreams Cinema Club kicks off our “Spectacular ‘70s” season with Paul Schrader’s powerhouse directorial debut. Coming hot off the success of Taxi Driver, Schrader set his sights on a tale of Detroit auto-workers (Richard Pryor, Harvey Kietel, and Yaphet Kotto) who, fed up with toxic management and practices, hatch a plan to rob their union. 8 pm. $12. theroyal.to/movies/neon-dreams-cinema-club-blue-collar
View Map
