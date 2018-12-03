Queers and more Queers Game Night
Toronto Media Arts Centre 32 Lisgar, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3G2
Formally known as Women & Trans Gaming Night hosted by BoardAgain's own queers. This event welcomes trans, non-binary, femmes, women and any queer-identified folk. 7-10 pm. $6.
***This is an accessible, anti-oppressive space and a judgement -free zone.
facebook.com/events/2211625449078947 // contact@boardagaingames.com
Info
Queer, Under $10
Community Events