The 14th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Tribute is the longest-running Marley Tribute in Toronto and one of the hottest reggae concerts of the year showcasing the best of the city's original reggae music scene and raising important food donations for the Parkdale Food Bank. This year Lazo & Exodus; North America's #1 Marley Tribute act are joined by Toronto's, Reggaddiction & Rayzalution bands perform Pressure Drop for a heartfelt tribute to the reggae superstar. 8 pm. $15 with canned food donation, $20 without.

