Bobby Bazini

Bobby Bazini

Livestream concert from the John Lennon and Yoko Ono Suite at The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel, Montreal. March 25 at 8 pm. $20, $75. https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/bobby-bazini

2021-03-25 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-03-25 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

