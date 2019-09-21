Bodies In Resistance

Bi Arts Festival presents readings and conversation with Fallon Simard, Sandra Alland, Charlie Petch and Akio Maroon. 7 pm. $10/pwyc.

Centering the creative work and voices of bi+, pansexual, fluid and 2Spirit artists with lived experiences at the intersections of sickness, disability, race, gender, gender identity, colonialism, violence, sexuality, desire, visibility and class. Moderated by Margeaux Feldman. With ASL interpretation.