Digidance celebrates its launch with the premiere of choreographer Crystal Pite’s film performed by Paris Opera Ballet. Feb 17-23. Tickets from $16-$100. http://harbourfrontcentre.com

Digidance, is a new initiative formed in response to COVID-19 between four of Canada’s leading dance presenters: DanceHouse (Vancouver), Harbourfront Centre (Toronto), the National Arts Centre (Ottawa), and Danse Danse (Montreal).