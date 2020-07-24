#BollywoodMonsterMashup
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
The largest South Asian festival in Canada is officially going virtual! This year, #StayHome with #BollywoodMonster Mashup. We're featuring performances from international Bollywood artists as well as musical and dance performances by exceptional Canadian artists. Tune in to the BMM Facebook page on July 24 and 25 to watch our monstrous concert come to life. Free.
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free
Festivals