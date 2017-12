Bollywood New Year's Eve 2018

Dinner and dance party. Doors 8 pm, dinner 9 pm. Concert with Sama Myssah Khan and Dj dancing to Bollywood, bhangra and top 40 hits. Dancers, prizes and party favors. $65. saimakhan.com

65

Description

Celebrate Bollywood New Year Eve 2018 in Mississauga

with the Canadian Singing Sensation Saima Myssah Khan & Group,

North America's Hot Entertainer, MC, Performer Ryaan Khan

Colorful Exotic Dancers -Bollywood, Arabic, Latino

Top DJ -BOLLYWOOD-BHANGRA-CLUB-TOP 40

Delicious Buffet Dinner - CASH BAR - DOOR PRIZES -PARTY FAVORS

www.saimakhan.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/533029433729309/