Boo-Mobile

Family-friendly drive-thru event Oct 30 and 31 from 4 pm. Reserve.

Listen to Halloween-themed commentary. Learn about the ghosts that haunt the Zoo and how the animal kingdom has contributed to Halloween traditions in a special Halloween themed podcast. Pass by the Hay-lloween town, a special exhibit featuring hay bale masterpieces.

This family friendly adventure lasts approximately 30 minutes and is suitable for children and adults of all ages. Please note that animals will not be viewable during this experience.

$30.00 per car. https://tickets.torontozoo.com/events/drivethrubooatthezoo

Location - Toronto Zoo

 

2020-10-30 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-10-31 @ 09:00 PM
 

Tour
 

Community Events

Toronto Zoo

