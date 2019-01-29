Book Club

to Google Calendar - Book Club - 2019-01-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Club - 2019-01-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Club - 2019-01-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Book Club - 2019-01-29 14:00:00

Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8

Screening of the film about four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down after reading to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. 2 pm. Free. Drop-in. (PG 13, 104 minutes). 

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT353082&R=EVT353082

Info
Riverdale Public Library 370 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4K 2M8 View Map
Free
Film
416-393-7720
