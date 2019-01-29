Screening of the film about four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down after reading to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. 2 pm. Free. Drop-in. (PG 13, 104 minutes).

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT353082&R=EVT353082