BOOKEnds Christmas Sale

Used book sale of fiction, non-fiction, magazines, CDs, DVDs, children's books and more. Cash only & bring your own bags. Nov 21-23, Thu 9:30 am-7 pm, Fri 9 am-7 pm, Sat 9 am 4 pm. Proceeds benefit library programs. Operated by The Friends of Toronto Public Library, South Chapter.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/books-video-music/book-sale

friendssouthchapter@torontopubliclibrary.ca