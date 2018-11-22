BOOKEnds Used Book Christmas Sale
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Gently used cookbooks, fiction, non-fiction, magazines, kids' books, DVDs, CDs and more. BYO bags, cash only, all sales final. In Beeton Hall.
Nov 22-24, Thu 9:30 am-7 pm, Sat 9 am-7 pm, Sun 9 am-4 pm. Free admission, proceeds benefit library programs. Operated by The Friends of Toronto Public Library, South Chapter
