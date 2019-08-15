BOOKEnds Used Book Summer Clearance
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Operated by The Friends of Toronto Public Library, South Chapter, all proceeds benefit library programs.
Aug 15-17, Thu 9:30 am-6:30 pm*, Fri 9 am-6:30 pm*, Sat 9 am-4 pm* (*or sell-out, whichever comes first). All items 10 cents-$1. Cash only, BYO bags. Beeton Hall.
https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/books-video-music/book-sale/
Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Community Events
Benefits