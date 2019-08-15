BOOKEnds Used Book Summer Clearance

Operated by The Friends of Toronto Public Library, South Chapter, all proceeds benefit library programs.

Aug 15-17, Thu 9:30 am-6:30 pm*, Fri 9 am-6:30 pm*, Sat 9 am-4 pm* (*or sell-out, whichever comes first). All items 10 cents-$1. Cash only, BYO bags. Beeton Hall.

