BOOKEnds Used Book Summer Clearance

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Operated by The Friends of Toronto Public Library, South Chapter, all proceeds benefit library programs.

Aug 15-17, Thu 9:30 am-6:30 pm*, Fri 9 am-6:30 pm*, Sat 9 am-4 pm* (*or sell-out, whichever comes first). All items 10 cents-$1. Cash only, BYO bags. Beeton Hall.

https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/books-video-music/book-sale/

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
416-397-5948
