Bootcamps For Change

Pilates with Juelz Garcia from Zen Hot Pilates; Nutritional Keynote: featuring the incredible Rachael Hunt and Becka Crowe speak abaout "The Road to Vibe Tribe Wellness," where they talk about their individual journies into health and wellness. Following that, enjoy food and drinks while we will touch on our mental health pillar with NewView Collective from George Brown (@newviewcollective). Take-home bags & treats included. 2-4:30 pm. $55.70. 19+

This event is in support of Toronto Humane Society and Jays Care Foundation.

More info & buy tickets