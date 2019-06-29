Booze Clues

Help a group of hungover friends piece together their night before in this improvised comedy show. This edition features the addition of 1 dad getting drunk off of half a bottle of Coors lite (special guest star is Tony DeSantis). You decide what happens, they deal with the consequences. 11 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/1340853752728809 // baddogtheatre.com/show-page/?eid=23101