Booze Clues

Google Calendar - Booze Clues - 2019-06-29 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Booze Clues - 2019-06-29 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Booze Clues - 2019-06-29 23:00:00 iCalendar - Booze Clues - 2019-06-29 23:00:00

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre 875 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Help a group of hungover friends piece together their night before in this improvised comedy show. This edition features the addition of 1 dad getting drunk off of half a bottle of Coors lite (special guest star is Tony DeSantis). You decide what happens, they deal with the consequences. 11 pm. $10.

facebook.com/events/1340853752728809 //  baddogtheatre.com/show-page/?eid=23101

Info

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre 875 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Comedy
