NOW MagazineAll EventsBorn Ruffians Virtual Shondi Festoon III

Born Ruffians Virtual Shondi Festoon III

Born Ruffians Virtual Shondi Festoon III

by
129 129 people viewed this event.

Virtual holiday spectacular concert. Dec 11 at 9 pm. $15. https://noonchorus.com

 

Date And Time

2020-12-11 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-12-11 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.