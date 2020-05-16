Born This Way Ball Clone – Live Watch Party

To celebrate the announcement of Lady Gaga's CHROMATICA, comedian Sam Sferrazza and Queen of the East Coast Irma Gerd are revisiting Lady Gaga's iconic Born This Way Era in the most chaotic way possible. May 16 at 8 pm ET. Free.

www.twitch.tv/queenirmagerd (no sign up)

Five years ago, 16 year old Eddie Oliver Smith decided to cobble together his resources and put on his very own Born This Way Ball CLONE show – with homemade costumes and set pieces. We're watching it on YouTube for the first time, live on Twitch.