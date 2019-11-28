The Boulevard Club Craft Fair & Tree Light Up Night
The Boulevard Club 1491 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C2
Explore works by 28 local artisans, including essential oils, skin care, jewellery, winter gloves, scarfs, pottery, holiday cards, and more. Plus: free hot chocolate, hot apple cider and cookies. 5:30-7 pm. Free and open to the public.
memberservices@boulevardclub.com // 416-532-3341
Info
Festive Season
All Ages, Free
Community Events