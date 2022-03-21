BOUND – A Hybrid Opera-Film

Four life stories that challenge Canada’s myth of belonging are tied together by themes in Handel’s enduring music and a stellar cast of voices. Presented by Against the Grain Theatre in association with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Crow’s Theatre.

BOUND is about the transformational experiences of four storytellers whose narratives are connected by themes of oppression, resilience, and hope. By mixing documentary-style interview segments with opera-inspired music and performances, this film takes us on a journey through an intersection of art and real-life and leaves us with the question: “How welcoming are we are a country, as a city, as a community?”

Starring: Andrew Haji, Zulfikar Hirji, Miriam Khalil, Cindy Rivers, Breanna Sinclairé, Nadiya Vasdani, Justin Welsh, and Rania Younes.

Streaming: March 27 – April 24

Cost of registration: Free or Pay-What-You-Can

www.atgtheatre.com/bound