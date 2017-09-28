Bourbon Tasting With Louisiana Tapas

It's the long-awaited return of our Bourbon and Louisiana Tapas pairing evenings, and boy are we excited for this one! The event includes passed hors d'oeuvres, 4 amazing bourbons and 5 Louisiana Tapas Courses. What a way to get the weekend started, one day early.

The evening will be presented by Canada's #1 Bourbon expert and Beam Suntory Bourbon Ambassador, "The Whiskey Chef" Matt Jones. Chef Thess has created the best tasting menu yet. 5 course Louisiana Tapas, available to view on this event page and on our website: www.southernaccent.com/menus. Chef Thess and Matt have collaborated to pair the Bourbon with the food. This event WILL sell out. No deposit required. Just make a 6:30 pm reservation on our website and we'll call to confirm. $55. Pre-register.