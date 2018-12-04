BowsArt 2018
Artists’ Network Gallery 638 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1G3
BowsArt Holiday Exhibition and Sale is the Artists’ Network annual year end event featuring over 100 of works of art, from figurative and landscape paintings to multi-colour abstracts and inspiring photographs. This year we are featuring Celebration Of Smalls with 79 works 12”x12” or less. Dec 4-Jan 6, opening reception 6-9 pm Dec 6. Free.
