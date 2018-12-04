BowsArt 2018

BowsArt Holiday Exhibition and Sale is the Artists’ Network annual year end event featuring over 100 of works of art, from figurative and landscape paintings to multi-colour abstracts and inspiring photographs. This year we are featuring Celebration Of Smalls with 79 works 12”x12” or less. Dec 4-Jan 6, opening reception 6-9 pm Dec 6. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/1022874837895146