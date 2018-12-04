BowsArt 2018

to Google Calendar - BowsArt 2018 - 2018-12-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BowsArt 2018 - 2018-12-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BowsArt 2018 - 2018-12-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - BowsArt 2018 - 2018-12-04 12:00:00

Artists’ Network Gallery 638 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1G3

BowsArt Holiday Exhibition and Sale is the Artists’ Network annual year end event featuring over 100 of works of art, from figurative and landscape paintings to multi-colour abstracts and inspiring photographs. This year we are featuring Celebration Of Smalls with 79 works 12”x12” or less. Dec 4-Jan 6, opening reception 6-9 pm Dec 6. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/1022874837895146

Info
Artists’ Network Gallery 638 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1G3 View Map
Festive Season
Art
416-465-0302
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - BowsArt 2018 - 2018-12-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BowsArt 2018 - 2018-12-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BowsArt 2018 - 2018-12-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - BowsArt 2018 - 2018-12-04 12:00:00