Box of Kittens Presents: Sunday Afternoon Social

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Box of Kittens & Justin of alienInFlux, Boreal, Harvest Festival invite you to the Sunday Afternoon Social !
With some special birthdays to celebrate, plus the 25th (+covid) anniversary of alienInFlux, its sure to be a fantastic day on the lake at the magical Palais Royale.
Featuring Mark Oliver, Jamie Kidd, Barroness, Veteze, Steinjah. April 24 from 3-11 pm. $33. tickets.boxofkittens.ca
Location Address - 1601 Lake Shore Blvd West, Toronto, ON
Event Price - $33