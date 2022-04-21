Box of Kittens Presents: Sunday Afternoon Social

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 21, 2022

Box of Kittens & Justin of alienInFlux, Boreal, Harvest Festival invite you to the Sunday Afternoon Social !

With some special birthdays to celebrate, plus the 25th (+covid) anniversary of alienInFlux, its sure to be a fantastic day on the lake at the magical Palais Royale.

Featuring Mark Oliver, Jamie Kidd, Barroness, Veteze, Steinjah. April 24 from 3-11 pm. $33. tickets.boxofkittens.ca

Location Address - 1601 Lake Shore Blvd West, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $33

Sun, Apr 24th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Palais Royale

Concert or Performance

Music

