Box of Kittens Presents: Sunday Afternoon Social

Box of Kittens & Justin of alienInFlux, Boreal, Harvest Festival invite you to the Sunday Afternoon Social !

With some special birthdays to celebrate, plus the 25th (+covid) anniversary of alienInFlux, its sure to be a fantastic day on the lake at the magical Palais Royale.

Featuring Mark Oliver, Jamie Kidd, Barroness, Veteze, Steinjah. April 24 from 3-11 pm. $33. tickets.boxofkittens.ca