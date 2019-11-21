Boys In Dresses And Other Fashions Of The Victorian Age

Dr. Ingrid Mida talks about Victorian fashions seen in selected images from the RIC collection. These photographs are embedded with clues related to codes of dress and behaviour that mark them as mirrors of their age. This talk will examine the nuances of late 19th-century fashions and give special emphasis to photographs of boys wearing dresses, a little-known facet of Victorian dress codes for children. Noon-1 pm. Free. Peter Higdon Research Centre, room RIC-241.

facebook.com/events/2521658581413287/