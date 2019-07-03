Brain Project 4.0
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
Once again, artists have transformed 50 blank brains into thought-provoking pieces of art. The initiative is encouraging Canadians to get a ‘head start’ on brain health from a young age. Through The Brain Project, awareness and much-needed funds are raised for brain health and groundbreaking research on dementia and aging at Baycrest, a global leader in brain health and aging. Jul 3-31
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Art