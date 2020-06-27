NowMagazineAll EventsBrampton’s Canada Day

Brampton’s Canada Day

01
Jul
-
01
Jul

Brampton’s Canada Day

by
 
1146 people viewed this event.

Online activities and ideas on how to celebrate, a digital stage featuring local artists (from 5:30 pm), headlining performance by a Juno-winning artist (7:15 pm) and virtual fireworks (10 pm). Noon-10 pm. Free.

brampton.ca

Phone:

 

Date And Time

2020-07-01 to
2020-07-01
 

Location

see event website Toronto Ontario, see event website Toronto Ontario
 

Venue

Brampton's Canada Day
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Leave your opinion for the editor...We read everything!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *