BRAVE: The Festival Of Risk And Failure

Talks, exhibitions and performances by some of the world’s most courageous and outlandish artists, thinkers, writers and musicians. Guests include filmmaker John Waters, musician Bif Naked and surgeon-turned-comedian Bassem Youssef. Free programming includes concert by Thomas Mapfumo and The Blacks Unlimited, comedy by Ali Hassan and Dave Merheje, visual art by Ola Volo, film screenings and more. Free and ticketed events (start at $20).

July 12-29, see harbourfrontcentre.com/BRAVE for details.