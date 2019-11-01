The Brazil Film Fest is back for its 13th edition, featuring eight feature films and four documentaries. Festival also includes appearances and discussions with actors, producers and directors. The Invisible Life Of Eurídice Gusmão And Bacurau by Karim Aïnouz will open the festival. Nov 1-3, see website for schedule. $15.

jangada.org/festival-events-en/brazil-film-festival-toronto-13