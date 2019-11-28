Bread & Butter: FCAD Marketplace

Ryerson Artspace 401 Richmond W, LL106, Toronto, Ontario

Bread & Butter: FCAD Marketplace is Ryerson Artspace’s annual fundraising exhibition and sale. Featuring work by Ryerson students, faculty and alumni, the event supports emerging artist grants and the programming of our exhibitions throughout the year. Nov 28 from 6-9 pm. Free admission.

Admission to Bread & Butter is free. The venue is wheelchair accessible and offers gender-neutral washrooms. 

Ryerson Artspace 401 Richmond W, LL106, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art
