Break For Love! Labour Day Edition

Join US for our LAST DANCE of the SUMMER! The BFL crew returns for a special Labour Day Long Weekend party at NEST nightclub!
featuring DJs:
♥ DJ Starting From Scratch | Sweet Tears| TO
♥ Dave Campbell | Hot Stepper Sundays | TO
♥ Iced Misto | Funky Facilitators | TO
♥ DJ Yogi | Solid Garage | TO
and hosts:
♥ Pedro (Hot Stepper Productions, Garage 416)
♥ United Soul Events
Nest | 423 College St., Toronto
September 4, doors: 10PM
Cover: $20 before 11:30pm, More after. Online Tickets: $15 Early Birds / $20 Advance:
Location Address - 423 College Street, Toronto, ON M5T 1T1
Event Price - From $15