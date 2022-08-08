Break For Love! Labour Day Edition

Join US for our LAST DANCE of the SUMMER! The BFL crew returns for a special Labour Day Long Weekend party at NEST nightclub!

featuring DJs:

♥ DJ Starting From Scratch | Sweet Tears| TO

♥ Dave Campbell | Hot Stepper Sundays | TO

♥ Iced Misto | Funky Facilitators | TO

♥ DJ Yogi | Solid Garage | TO

and hosts:

♥ Pedro (Hot Stepper Productions, Garage 416)

♥ United Soul Events

Nest | 423 College St., Toronto

September 4, doors: 10PM

Cover: $20 before 11:30pm, More after. Online Tickets: $15 Early Birds / $20 Advance: